ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.20. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $64.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $203,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $233,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

