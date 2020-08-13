Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $74.89 and last traded at $75.33, approximately 4,100,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,063,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.

Specifically, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 264,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $21,270,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,822,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,330,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $514,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,503.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,350,658 shares of company stock valued at $172,693,209. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zillow Group by 57.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 121,485 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Zillow Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

