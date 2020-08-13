Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Buy

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of HEP opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

