Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to Buy

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Get GP Strategies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPX. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 297,699 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in GP Strategies by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,953 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.