Zacks Investment Research Lowers Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 42.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 16.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170,687 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

