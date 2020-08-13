Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) to Sell

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

SMICY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $904.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

