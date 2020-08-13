Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.