Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $1.62 EPS

Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $2.62. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

MHK opened at $91.29 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after buying an additional 1,272,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 517,578 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,194,000 after buying an additional 162,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

