Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $5.64 EPS

Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.48 and the highest is $5.80. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $22.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $22.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $26.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $341.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.31. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.