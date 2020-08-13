Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $296.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 65.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

