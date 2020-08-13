XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.61, approximately 126,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,172,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.12%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XpresSpa Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

