Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Up to $17.83

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.83. Xerox shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 52,121 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Xerox alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 650,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,801,586.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 706,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,371,784 shares of company stock valued at $22,392,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 40.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after buying an additional 2,563,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xerox by 528.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $21,308,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 954.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.