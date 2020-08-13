Xaya Price Up 38.9% Over Last Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $62,980.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,130,368 coins and its circulating supply is 43,988,241 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

