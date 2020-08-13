Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Union Gaming Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

