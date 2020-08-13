WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Trading 11.4% Higher

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.38, 24,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 148,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

WKEY has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WISeKey International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.