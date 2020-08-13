WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.
Shares of WSC opened at $17.72 on Monday. WillScot has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 56.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,410 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot by 176.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 913,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in WillScot by 438.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot by 553.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 760,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot by 248.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 992,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 707,518 shares during the period.
WillScot Company Profile
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
