WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get WillScot alerts:

Shares of WSC opened at $17.72 on Monday. WillScot has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 56.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,410 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot by 176.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 913,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in WillScot by 438.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot by 553.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 760,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot by 248.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 992,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 707,518 shares during the period.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.