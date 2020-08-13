William Blair Comments on Krystal Biotech Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRYS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

KRYS opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 46.38 and a quick ratio of 46.38. The company has a market cap of $710.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

