Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Price Up 2%

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)’s stock price rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $31.26, approximately 73,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,610,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,227,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Westrock by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

