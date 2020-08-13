Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WLK. Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

