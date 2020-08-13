Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$1.25 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $405.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.56. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.43.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

