Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Copper and Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
WRN stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.53.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.
