Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Copper and Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

WRN stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

