WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.97 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $5.60. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $47.34 million and $5.97 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

