Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $180.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $323.20 and last traded at $321.67, with a volume of 161792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $298.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.97.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total value of $3,819,270.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,681,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,243 shares of company stock worth $43,872,539. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

