Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital restated a sector perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$132.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$100.55 and a 52 week high of C$140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$131.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.32%.

In related news, Director Worthing F. Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.16, for a total value of C$2,324,853.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,625,783.91.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

