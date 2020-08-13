Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $115.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.