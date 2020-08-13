WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $5,051,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,249,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,721,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 92,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $3,445,052.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,972,330 shares of company stock valued at $356,790,511. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

