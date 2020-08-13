WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $39,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

