WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $30,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $220,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 66.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,336,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.