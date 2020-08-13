WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 604 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,367 shares of company stock worth $6,309,521. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

