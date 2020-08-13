WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 358 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

