WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 350 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

