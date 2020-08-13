WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,100 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in B&G Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 550,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

