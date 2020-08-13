WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,500 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 197,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.