WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Shares in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $53,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,268. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.