WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $55,092,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

