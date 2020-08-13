WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $40,000 Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth $1,452,000. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $2,183,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $98.16 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,213,758 shares of company stock valued at $947,492,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

