WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $39,000 Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 31.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $421.36 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $454.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.08 and a 200-day moving average of $355.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $470,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,485 shares of company stock valued at $30,660,493 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

