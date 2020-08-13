WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,646,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.