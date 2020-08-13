WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.