WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $82,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $38.27 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

