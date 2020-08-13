WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $71,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.96. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

