WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $48,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $496.34 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $540.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.58 and a 200-day moving average of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

