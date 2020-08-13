WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $34,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,328 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

