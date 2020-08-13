WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 127,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after buying an additional 205,759 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

