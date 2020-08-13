WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 621 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 180.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.15.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $91.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

