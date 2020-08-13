WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 180 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $208.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

