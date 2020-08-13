WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 2,285 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

NiSource stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

