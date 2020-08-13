Ware H. Grove Sells 10,000 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $248,800.00.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.60. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $24,686,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 486,244 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 40.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,161,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 332,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 30.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 281,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

