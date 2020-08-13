Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WJX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$17.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

