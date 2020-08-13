VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

